Woman killed, another injured, third arrested in connection to Dallas shooting, police say

Police said the shooting happened Saturday afternoon on Palm Oak Drive.

DALLAS — A woman is facing two charges in connection to a deadly shooting involving two other women, Dallas police say.

The shooting was reported on 3:35 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Palm Oak Drive.

Police said they found two women at the scene with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital.

One of the women, identified as 39-year-old Tramaine Gulley, died from her injuries. The other woman is expected to recover.

Police have since identified Angel Harris as a suspect and arrested her. She has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

No other information is available.