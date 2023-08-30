Man dies after shootout with another man in Dallas, police say

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 3:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Lemmon Avenue.

DALLAS — A man died early Wednesday morning after he and another man shot at each other overnight in Dallas, according to police.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 3:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Lemmon Avenue.

Police said the two men shot at each other and were both taken to the hospital. One of the men was listed in stable condition, police said. The other man died from his injuries.

Police said this incident remains under investigation. No other information is available as of Wednesday morning.