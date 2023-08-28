Driver charged with murder in other driver's shooting death, Dallas police say

Police responded to calls of a two-car crash Sunday night. By Monday morning, determined the incident was a fatal shooting.

DALLAS — Dallas police said 911 calls about a car crash Sunday night led to one of the involved drivers being charged with the other driver's shooting death.

Officers said they responded to a major accident call in the 3700 block of Inwood Road at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities said the DPD traffic unit also responded to the call, but that incident was soon determined to be a shooting instead of a crash. At that point, police said, the homicide unit then took over the investigation.

Police said one of the drivers, identified as 29-year-old Chapeera Lee, died at the scene.

Cortez Nute, 32, was named as the other driver. Police said he was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and released.

Police said detectives later determined that Nute was responsible for the shooting. He has since been charged with murder.

No other information was available as of Monday morning.