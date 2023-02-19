Dallas officer on administrative leave following DWI arrest, police say

Dallas police say their Internal Affairs unit is investigating the 10-year officer's charge.

DALLAS — Dallas police say a 10-year officer is on administrative leave following her arrest Saturday night.

In a news release, the department said Senior Corporal Allison Brockford was arrested under suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Police say she was off duty at the time and was taken into custody at around 7 p.m.

Officer Brockford has been with Dallas police since Sept. 2012 and is assigned to their Community Affairs department.

Police say Officer Brockford is on administrative leave while the Internal Affairs unit does an administrative investigation.

No other information is available at this time.