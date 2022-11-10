Two Dallas officers, civilian injured in crash during car chase, police say

Police said officers were going after two suspects when the officers got in an accident with a civilian.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Dallas police said three people, including two officers, were injured Tuesday in a crash during a chase involving robbery suspects.

At about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, police were chasing two suspects that were driving a stolen vehicle. During the pursuit, one squad car got involved in an accident with another person's vehicle.

The accident happened in the 2900 block of South Buckner Boulevard in eastern Dallas. Police said the squad car had two officers inside. Everyone involved was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The chase ended nearby on Scyene Road and St. Augustine Drive. According to Dallas police, both suspects were arrested. One of them was injured and received treatment at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.