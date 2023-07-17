Eight shot, one dead in separate weekend shootings in Dallas-area

Tarria Loftin, who lost her son to gun violence, says those pulling the trigger don’t think about the damage they do to families.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — In another weekend of shootings in the metroplex, eight people were shot and one person died in the Dallas area.

On Saturday on South Malcom X Boulevard, shortly before 2 A.M., Dallas police found one man shot by an unknown suspect.

That same evening on Main Street in Deep Ellum, two men were shot and transported to a hospital. Two people were arrested as a result.

Shortly before 5 A.M. on Al Lipscomb Way, two women were found with gunshot wounds. One of them died at the scene, the other is in critical condition. Three others who were also shot transported themselves to a hospital.

Less than two hours later, Dallas police stopped a wrong way driver who also had a gunshot wound on Walnut Hill Lane.

No arrests were made in the other reported shootings.

WFAA caught up with Dallas organization, No More Violence, as they gathered for a meeting Sunday. No More Violence is an organization that focuses on violence prevention.

When Tarria Lofton hears about shootings in Dallas, she immediately thinks of her son, Robert Lynn Taylor Junior.

“On April the 14th of 2021 at 3:30 in the morning, I got a phone call," Lofton said. “My son had passed on from being shot with an AK.”

Loftin says her family is still healing from the loss of her son. One of Robert’s siblings witnessed his death and, scared for his own safety in Dallas, left to live with family out-of-state.

“You got it in the back of your mind, 'Will I see my child this evening? Will my child wake up the next morning?'” Loftin said.

Loftin says she finds purpose in advocating for change. She joined No More Violence. On Sunday, they held a meeting where space was allowed to share testimony from violent crime survivors.

“The gun violence in Dallas… It’s just, it’s just beyond crazy," Loftin said. "I never seen anything like this my whole entire 51 years.”

Loftin said those pulling the trigger don’t think about the damage they do to families.

“I just sit up and cry, 'Why? Why me?' That’s all I say. 'Why me?'” Loftin said.

For hers – they’ll forever be missing Robert, and the warmth he gave.

“If I come in from work feeling sad and down, somehow, he’s gonna put a smile on my face," Loftin said.

Loftin says No More Violence has helped her and her family grieve, share their story, and heal. She encourages any survivors of recent shootings in the metroplex to join.

Each year, No More Violence travels to its No More Violence Youth Convention, “I SURVIVED.” It is a 2-day free convention designed for family victims of violence and surviving children who are left behind. It is their 10th year going this month.