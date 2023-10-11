Wrong-way driver found near I-635 with gunshot wound, Dallas police say

Police said a 911 caller told them about gunshots near Wickersham Road. The driver was found on Walnut Hill Lane.

DALLAS — Police are looking into what led to a driver getting shot in northeast Dallas on Sunday, July 16.

An official tells WFAA that a 911 caller said they hear gunshots around the 9600 block of Wickersham Road, near Interstate 635 and Walnut Hill Lane

At 6:10 a.m., an officer stopped a driver going the wrong way in the 11100 block of Walnut Hill, then saw the driver had been shot.

The driver was taken to hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No suspects have been arrested. No other information is available.