Dallas police looking for information after teen killed, man injured in shooting

According to police, the crime scene was on South St. Augustine Drive.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed a teenage boy Monday night, and they are calling on anyone with information to come forward.

Officers responded to a shooting call from the Methodist Dallas Medical Center at 11:15 p.m. on June 26. They learned that two people had been shot and taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

Police said a teenage boy died at the hospital. Police didn't release the condition of the second victim, a man, but said he was listed as stable.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of South St. Augustine Drive, according to police.

No other information has been made available. This shooting is being documented under case number 116541-2023.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Chad Murphy either by calling 214-283-4934 or emailing chad.murphy@dallaspolice.gov.