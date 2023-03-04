Two people shot in Dallas, police say

The shooting was reported on Malcom X Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

DALLAS — Dallas police are looking into a shooting that injured two people Sunday night.

According to the department, officers responded to a call about the shooting at 9:35 p.m. Police arrived to a scene around the 3400 block of South Malcolm X Boulevard.

Two people were found shot and were taken to a hospital. An officer at the scene that night told WFAA that one person was in critical condition. The other person was possibly grazed from the shooting.

No suspects have been arrested yet in connection to the shooting.

No other information is available at this time.