Police said they responded to a shooting call on Pompano Beach Drive at about 11 p.m. on July 8.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in southeast Dallas on Saturday, July 8.

Police said they got a call at about 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pompano Beach Drive, near Interstate 20 and Prairie Creek Road.

Four people were found shot at the location. One person died at the scene and others were taken to a hospital. According to police, the three others' injuries are not life-threatening.

No other information is available at this time.