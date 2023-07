Police got a shooting call on Maple Avenue on Sunday, July 9 at around 3 a.m.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another early Sunday morning.

Police said they got a shooting call in the 4600 block of Maple Avenue at about 3 a.m. on July 9.

Investigators determined that a man and woman were shot at the scene by an unknown suspect. Police said the man was pronounced dead and the woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition is unclear at this time.

No other information is available.