58-year-old woman identified as Dallas shooting victim

Police said they found Leonette Thompson shot inside a home. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information.

DALLAS — Dallas Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for anyone responsible for a shooting that killed a woman early Monday morning.

On July 3 at 2:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 5600 block of Pickfair Circle.

When they arrived, officers found a woman shot inside the home. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the woman as 58-year-old Leonette Thompson.

No other information about the shooting is available as of Monday morning. Police are investigating and the case is being documented as number 120294-2023.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Abel Lopez by calling 469-843-3665 or abel.lopez@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.