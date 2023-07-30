22-year-old killed, 2 others injured after shooting in downtown Dallas, police say

Police responded to a shooting on Commerce Street and South Pearl Expressway at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

DALLAS — North Texas Crimestoppers is paying up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest for a deadly shooting that happened in downtown Dallas early Sunday morning.

Dallas police said they responded to a shooting call on Commerce Street and South Pearl Expressway at 2:35 a.m. on July 30.

According to police, two people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them, identified as 22-year-old Mario Shontez Marchbanks, was pronounced dead. The second victim is said to be in critical condition.

Police said a third victim was located at another hospital and is in stable condition.

No other information is available as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Patty Belew either by calling 214-671-3603 or emailing patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.

Crimestoppers will pay up to $5000 for information called into Crimestoppers which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes. If you have information about this offense and wish to remain anonymous, please call 214-373-TIPS(8477), between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The investigation is ongoing and will be documented on case number 137076-2023.