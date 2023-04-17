Man dies in his vehicle after being shot in Dallas, police say

Police say two men approached Darwin Givans' vehicle and shot him before riding off in a getaway vehicle.

DALLAS — Dallas police say a man died at the scene of a shooting on Sunday night, and they believe three suspects were involved in his death.

According to the department, officers responded to a shooting call at 10:45 p.m. in the 11000 block of Amanda Lane.

When they arrived, they found Darwin Givans, 31, shot inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe two suspects approached Givans' vehicle and shot him while he was still inside. The two then got into a vehicle and were driven away by another suspect.

The getaway vehicle is described as a newer model black sedan with stock rims, dark tint, and a Texas license plate.

Anyone with more information is asked ton contact Detective Timothy Johnson by calling 214-671-3584 or emailing timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.