Driver injured after shootout with another driver in Dallas, police say

Dallas Fire-Rescue said a man walked to a nearby fire station with a gunshot wound. Police said the man was one of two drivers involved in the shooting.

DALLAS — A man is in critical condition after a Monday morning shootout between him and another person, officials said.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the man walked to the fire station on Audelia Road with a gunshot wound at 8:16 a.m. on Monday, June 12. Station personnel immediately provided first aid and took him to a nearby hospital.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Dallas Police said they believe the man was driving on Audelia Road in Lake Highlands when he and another driver began shooting at each other.

The second driver left the scene, police said.

DPD is continuing to investigate this incident. No other information is available as of Monday morning.