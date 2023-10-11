Woman killed, four others injured in Dallas shooting, police say

Police said two female victims were found shot at the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 16. Three others took themselves to the hospital.

DALLAS — Dallas Police are looking to arrest anyone responsible for a shooting that killed a woman and injured multiple other people early Sunday morning.

Police said two female victims were found with gunshot wounds on Al Lipscomb Way and Meadow Street near Fair Park. That was at about 5 a.m. on July 16.

Arriving officers found a woman who had been shot and was lying on the ground, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman was taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to a hospital, where she is currently stable.

Shortly after, three other victims, two men and a woman, with gunshot wounds related to this incident brought themselves to a hospital. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police are still investigating this case. There is no information about any suspects and no one has been arrested.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214-671-3701. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case, and they can be reached at 214-373-8477.