Man shot dead in Dallas, police say

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection to the shooting.

DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for information regarding a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night.

Police say they responded to a call about the shooting at 9:04 p.m. in the 9600 block of Scyene Road near the intersection with North St. Augustine Road.

The only information police have at this time is that someone shot a man and fled the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police ask that anyone with more information about this shooting contact Detective Jacob White by calling 214-671-3690, or emailing jacob.white@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.