Woman killed, man injured after suspect followed and shot them, Dallas police say

Police said the two victims were driving away from the suspect who shot at them. The suspect caught up with them after their vehicle crashed into another vehicle.

DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot a woman to death after she and a man tried to drive away on Sunday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Britton Avenue at about 11 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the suspect initially shot at the man and woman in the 3400 block of Britton. The man was hit at that location.

The two victims left the scene in a car, but they crashed into another vehicle in the 2700 block of Britton. The suspect then shot the woman while she was in the car, then fled the scene, according to police.

The woman has died from her injuries and the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Kenneth by calling 214-671-3584 or emailing Kenneth.castoral@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information given to Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at P3tips.com, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.