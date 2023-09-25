1-year-old killed in Dallas drive-by shooting, police say

A woman was also critically injured in the shooting Sunday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — NOTE: The videos above and below were filmed when police first told WFAA that the child was two years old.

A one-year-old was killed and a woman was critically injured in a shooting near Fair Park in Dallas on Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Hay Street, just north of Fair Park off Haskell Avenue. When police arrived to the scene, they learned that the woman and baby were shot during a drive-by.

Both victims were taken to a hospital where the baby was pronounced dead. The woman is said to be in stable condition.

Witnesses at the scene told WFAA there was a gathering in the area when someone showed up and started shooting.

Police were still at the scene early Monday morning. No more updates about the shooting or any possible suspects were released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Guy Curtis by calling 214-671-3633 or emailing guy.curtis@dallaspolice.gov.