Man arrested after stealing Dallas police car, barricading in apartment, police say

Police said the suspect took the car while officers were handling a call.

DALLAS — A disturbance call in Dallas ended to a man getting arrested after stealing a police officer's vehicle Tuesday night.

Officers were responding to a disturbance call at about 9 p.m. on Thedford Avenue and Roper Street when the suspect took off with the vehicle. It's not clear if the suspect is connected to the original incident.

Police said the man drove the squad car to Arlington Park and Chattanooga Place. He then abandoned the car and barricaded himself in an apartment in the 1700 block of Chattanooga.

The suspect was arrested at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. No injuries were reported.

No other information is available.