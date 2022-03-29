Man shot, killed overnight in southern Dallas, police say

Dallas police said officers responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Peabody Avenue.

DALLAS — A man was shot and killed overnight in southern Dallas, police confirmed to WFAA.

Dallas police said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Peabody Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said that Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded to the scene and tried to revive the man, but he died from his injuries.

According to police, motives and circumstances surrounding this homicide are still under investigation. There are no suspects in custody, police said.

The DPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to call Homicide Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or email him at frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.