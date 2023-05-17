Dallas man arrested on murder charge after fighting with neighbor over loud music, affidavit says

The suspect allegedly shot a BB gun at the truck playing loud music. After being confronted, a fight ensued and he shot the victim in the chest, the affidavit says.

DALLAS — A Dallas man is accused of killing his neighbor after fighting over loud music, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim, identified as 49-year-old Carlos Gonzalez, was having a “large family party” in the 900 block of Hoke Smith Drive, an affidavit said, and the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Lonnie Holcombe, and his son were sitting on their front porch next door.

Gonzalez and his son pulled up to the home playing loud music from the vehicle, the affidavit said. Holcombe allegedly fired multiple shots at the truck with a BB gun, causing damage and striking Gonzalez, who was in the bed of the truck.

A group of people went over to verbally confront Holcombe, police said in the affidavit, and then Holcombe hit one of them. Holcombe was then "assaulted by multiple people" from the group, the affidavit said.

At some point during the fight, Gonzalez was on top of Holcombe and Holcombe pulled out a 9mm handgun and shot Gonzalez in the chest, according to the affidavit. The fight ended and multiple people called 911.

Dallas police said it responded to the home at approximately 1:20 a.m. on May 14 for the shooting call. Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded and transported Gonzalez to Methodist Central Hospital, the affidavit says, where he died from his injuries.

Dallas police confiscated both the BB gun and the 9mm handgun, and Holcombe told investigators that he’d had an ongoing issue with Gonzalez for nearly a year and said their family played loud music that would "interfere with his life," according to the affidavit.

Holcombe was arrested and charged with murder on May 14. His bond was set at $250,000, court records showed.