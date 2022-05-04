Man dies after being pistol-whipped from behind, shot in SE Dallas

Dallas police said the circumstances around the shooting and motive are not known at this time.

DALLAS — Police said a man has died after being shot just before midnight in southeast Dallas on Tuesday.

The Dallas Police Department said a 58-year-old man was pistol-whipped from behind by a man wearing all white and a white gator mask. After being pistol-whipped, police said the suspect shot the man in the chest. Dallas police identified the victim Wednesday morning as Hernaza Jenkins.

Police said Dallas Fire and Rescue (DFR) responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Frank Serra at (214)671-4320 or by email at frank.serra@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 078211-2022.