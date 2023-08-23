Two people injured in shooting after 'disturbance' in Deep Ellum, police say

A shooting was reported in Deep Ellum in the 2900 block of Commerce Street in Dallas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Two people were shot in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Commerce Street, between Malcolm X Boulevard and Walton Street.

Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot by a woman during a disturbance at the location. The two victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police initially said the suspect was a man before later correcting their update to say the suspect was a woman.

More information about the shooting and the suspect was not released by police.

Several witnesses told WFAA that the two shooting victims work at Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken. It was not immediately clear if they had any connection to the suspect or how the shooting unfolded.