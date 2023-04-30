38-year-old found shot in Dallas parking lot; dies in hospital, police say

Police say Clovis Dawayne Braxton died from his injuries. Crime Stoppers is paying up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a man in a business parking lot on Saturday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of Red Bird Lane. The call came in at 7:40 p.m. on April 29.

When they arrived, police found the victim, identified as 38-year-old Clovis Dawayne Braxton, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect was seen running north on University Hills Boulevard toward Ledbetter Drive, according to police. Officers say he was wearing a black shirt and orange Nike shorts.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Thomas French by emailing travis.french@dallaspolice.gov or calling 214-671-3650.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This shooting will be document by Dallas Police as case number 072864-2023.