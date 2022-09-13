Woman hit, killed by vehicle as suspect attempted to shoot others, Dallas police say

Police say a man and woman were arguing and the man started shooting when the woman's acquaintance approached. The bystander wasn't involved in the incident.

DALLAS — A man is wanted by police in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bystander overnight in southern Dallas.

According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), the man was arguing with a woman in the 800 block of Denley Drive near Morrell Avenue. When the woman's acquaintance came over, that's when the man allegedly pulled out and started shooting.

The suspect then sped off from the scene and struck another woman. Police at the scene told WFAA that the other woman was sitting on the curb and had nothing to do with the incident.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital where she later died.

No other injuries have been reported. The suspect and other involved fled the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. No other information is available at this time.

Dallas Police searching for the driver that hit a pedestrian while shooting at another person from his car. The driver and the intended target fled the scene. The pedestrian died later at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/jTavfIDeve — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) September 13, 2022