Woman hit, killed by vehicle as suspect attempted to shoot others, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A man is wanted by police in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bystander overnight in southern Dallas.
According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), the man was arguing with a woman in the 800 block of Denley Drive near Morrell Avenue. When the woman's acquaintance came over, that's when the man allegedly pulled out and started shooting.
The suspect then sped off from the scene and struck another woman. Police at the scene told WFAA that the other woman was sitting on the curb and had nothing to do with the incident.
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital where she later died.
No other injuries have been reported. The suspect and other involved fled the scene.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident. No other information is available at this time.
