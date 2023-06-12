Information wanted on deadly Dallas hit-and-run Sunday night

Police say the victim was struck by a vehicle on Lake June Road.

DALLAS — Dallas Police are looking for the vehicle connected to a deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday night.

The department said the incident was at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, in the 9200 block of Lake June Road in Pleasant Grove. The vehicle was driving westbound on Lake June when it hit a pedestrian and then fled the area.

The pedestrian died at the scene. That person has not been identified as of Monday morning.

Police believe the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run may have front end damage.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective E. Knight by calling 214-671-0020 or emailing Eric.Knight@Dallaspolice.gov.

Police ask that you reference case number 107090-2023 if you reach out with any information.