Man wanted for running over two others with vehicle after bar fight in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect who is believed to have ran over two men with a vehicle during a fight on Sunday, June 12.
According to the Dallas Police Department, the fight happened shortly before 8 p.m. at Off the Cuff Sports Bar on Elm Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.
All three men were allegedly involved in the fight and were kicked out of the bar.
Once they were outside, police said the suspect got into a black Chevrolet Tahoe and ran over both of the men intentionally.
No other information is available.
Anyone who knows anything is asked to call Detective M. Small at 214-671-3703.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. You can call them at 214-373-8477.
Other local news: