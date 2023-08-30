Dallas suspect attempted to break into car, shot owner as they approached, police say

The investigation determined the unknown suspect was pulling the driver-side door handle of the victim’s vehicle when the suspect was approached by the victim.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a shooting suspect caught on a doorbell camera while trying to break into a car.

At about 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 3, officers from the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 9800 block of Donegal Drive. This is in Lake Highlands just east of White Rock Lake.

The preliminary investigation determined the unknown suspect, seen in surveillance video, was pulling the driver-side door handle of the victim’s vehicle when the suspect was approached by the victim.

The suspect shot the victim, seriously injuring them, then left the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital. His status is known as of Wednesday.

This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case No. 139485-2023.