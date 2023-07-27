Police: Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing woman inside Dallas home

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said 36-year-old Cruse Tamayo has been charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Becky Alvarado Tamayo.

DALLAS — Dallas police have arrested the suspect wanted for fatally shooting a woman inside a home in late July, officials said.

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said 36-year-old Cruse Tamayo has been charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Becky Alvarado Tamayo.

In social posts, family members said Cruse was Alvarado Tamayo’s husband.

DPD said at about 11:55 a.m. Sunday, July 27, officers were called to a home in the 6500 block of University Hills Boulevard for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found Avarado Tamayo dead from a gunshot wound.

DPD said Cruse Tamayo was taken into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 2., but further details have not been released. Police said he’s currently being held in the Dallas County jail. A judge has set his bond at $1 million.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call DPD Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or email scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.