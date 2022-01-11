17-year-old Dallas girl shot and killed in drive-by while she slept, police say

Crystal Rodriguez, 17, was shot in the back while she slept in her bedroom, shortly before 2:30 a.m., according to a police news release.

DALLAS — A teenager was killed in a drive-by shooting while she slept in her bedroom early Tuesday morning in Dallas, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Rodriguez to a hospital, where she died.

Police said the shooting was a drive-by that happened in the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue, near Dolphin Road and Interstate 30.

Police are still investigating the shooting. No motive has been identified, and no more information, including a possible suspect, has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact homicide detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or by email at abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.