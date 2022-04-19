Police searching for people who abandoned puppy in crate in North Dallas

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a man and woman accused of abandoning a puppy in a crate in a far North Dallas neighborhood.
Police said the suspects were last seen driving a dark sedan – possibly black – in the 15500 block of El Estado Drive. Police said the suspects abandoned a "brown brindle pitbull-type" puppy in a crate in the area.
The puppy was taken into protective custody and is receiving all necessary care, police said.
If anyone has any information regarding the suspects or the offense, police ask you contact DPD Crime Stoppers at (877)373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez with the animal cruelty unit at (214)671-0115.