Police searching for people who abandoned puppy in crate in North Dallas

Police said a man and woman were last seen driving a dark sedan after abandoning a brown brindle pitbull puppy in a crate in the 15500 block of El Estado Drive.

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a man and woman accused of abandoning a puppy in a crate in a far North Dallas neighborhood.

Police said the suspects were last seen driving a dark sedan – possibly black – in the 15500 block of El Estado Drive. Police said the suspects abandoned a "brown brindle pitbull-type" puppy in a crate in the area.

The puppy was taken into protective custody and is receiving all necessary care, police said.

We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male and female suspect last seen driving a dark sedan. The suspects abandoned a brown brindle Pitbull-type puppy in a crate in the 15500 block of El Estado Dr. Contact DPD Crime Stoppers at 1(877)373-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/eWJrktNVvW — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 19, 2022