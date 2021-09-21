Dallas Police Department issues warrant for officer who fabricated physical evidence

Four other officers are on administrative leave, the department said.

DALLAS — Dallas police have issued a warrant for one of their own officers and placed four others on administrative leave after the department uncovered video of an illegal search.

Tuesday morning, a warrant was issued for officer Jacob Hughes, badge no. 11160, for fabricating physical evidence.

On Dec. 9, 2020 Dallas police responded to a call about a man shooting a gun at a Motel 6 on R.L Thornton Freeway.

According to court documents, officers claimed once they arrived they went up to the third floor of the building where they confronted Terry Yearling.

They claimed when they knocked on Yearling’s hotel room, he opened the door, then quickly shut it. Officers said they then heard Yearling chambering a round in a handgun and ordered him to open the door again.

In court documents, officers claimed Yearling opened the door, but the officers had to take him down when he was uncooperative. Yearling was arrested.

Officers claimed they questioned Yearling about where the gun was and they said he told them it was under a mattress. Officers confiscated the weapon.

But Dallas police say they began reviewing body camera footage of the incident and determined that officers had lied on the report and that they illegally searched the room without a warrant.

Yearling did plead guilty to the charge because he was a felon in possession of a firearm and was facing federal charges.

His attorneys are now trying to get his conviction overturned.