3 men killed in Far North Dallas apartment shooting in May are identified, police say

DALLAS — A third victim has died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Far North Dallas in May, police said.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 27, Dallas police officers were called to the Timbers Apartments in the 3500 block of Timberglen Road.

When they arrived, a male victim was found lying in a breezeway dead from a gunshot wound. Officers then found two more male shooting victims inside an apartment.

One of the victims found inside the apartment died at the scene, and the other was transported to a local hospital, police said.

At the time, the identities of the victims were not released, and no arrests were made.

On Wednesday, Dallas police announced the third victim had died, and all three have been identified: Malik Woods, 21, Davion Lawrence, 27, and Zamaurius Debase, 24.

Information on any possible suspects has not been provided. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4065 or email pio@dpd.dallascityhall.com.