Dallas police: Suspect in Halloween mask shoots, kills 1 person

Officers responded to the scene in the 2800 block of Cleveland Street.

Dallas police say they are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday afternoon.

Around 3:35 p.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Cleveland Street after a report of a shooting.

Police said a man was found shot at the scene and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police told WFAA the suspect was reportedly wearing a Halloween mask.

Police have not arrested anyone, officials said.