Dallas police: Suspect in Halloween mask shoots, kills 1 person

Dallas police say they are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday afternoon.
Around 3:35 p.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Cleveland Street after a report of a shooting.
Police said a man was found shot at the scene and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police told WFAA the suspect was reportedly wearing a Halloween mask.
Police have not arrested anyone, officials said.
This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.