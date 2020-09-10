x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Crime

Dallas police: Suspect in Halloween mask shoots, kills 1 person

Officers responded to the scene in the 2800 block of Cleveland Street.
Generic police lights

Dallas police say they are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday afternoon. 

Around 3:35 p.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Cleveland Street after a report of a shooting.  

Police said a man was found shot at the scene and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

Police told WFAA the suspect was reportedly wearing a Halloween mask. 

Police have not arrested anyone, officials said.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Related Articles