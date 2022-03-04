Dallas police sergeant turns self in for official oppression, department says

The Dallas Police Department says an arrest warrant was issued for Sergeant James Bristo on Wednesday, March 2, for an incident that stemmed from August 2021.

DALLAS — A Dallas police sergeant has turned himself in on a charge of official oppression, the department announced Friday.

The Dallas Police Department says an arrest warrant was issued for Sergeant James Bristo on Wednesday, March 2, for an incident that stemmed from August 2021.

Details surrounding the incident have not been released at this time.

Bristo has been with the Dallas Police Department since August 1988 and is currently assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.

Police said Bristo has been place on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.

This is the second arrest of a Dallas police officer this week. The department said officer Aaron Gage Cagle, 28, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication following an altercation outside a bar early Friday.