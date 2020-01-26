Dallas police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was found dead Thursday in Crawford Park.

According to a report, around 10:50 a.m. officers responded to the east tree line of Crawford Park located at 375 North Prairie Creek Road, after a 911 caller said they spotted a dead person.

When officers arrived, they found a teen face down and said he appeared to have died of "homicidal violence."

The following day, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 16-year-old Franklin Alexander Mercado.

If you have any information concerning this crime, you’re asked to contact Det. Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or email guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com, referencing case number 015120-2020.

Crime Stopper will also pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of any suspect(s). You can contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

