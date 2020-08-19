Dallas police seek suspect accused of cashing fraudulent checks

Authorities said the suspect allegedly cashed multiple checks at various Bank of America locations throughout the city, which amounted to $8,600.

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say cashed fraudulent checks at Bank of America.

The Financial Crimes Unit said the alleged incident occurred between June 5 and 6.

Detectives said the suspect used the victim's identity to cash fraudulent checks by using the victim’s Bank of America checking account.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Det. Monica Almeida at 469-301-0340 or at monica.almeida@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.