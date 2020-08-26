Dallas police seek person of interest, vehicle in deadly incident

Authorities said around 10 p.m. on Aug. 18, witnesses saw a woman get out of a dark-colored SUV on the freeway. She died seconds later, officials said.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a deadly accident that occurred earlier this month.

Authorities said around 10 p.m. on Aug. 18, witnesses saw a woman get out of a dark-colored SUV on the freeway. She died seconds later, officials said.

Detectives said the victim was last seen in a Ford Expedition with the person in this photo released by police.

Detectives said the vehicle has a blue star on the front passenger side door.

Dallas police ask anyone with information regarding the person of interest or vehicle in the picture to contact Det. Jason Massey at 214-671-0012 or via email at jason.massey@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.