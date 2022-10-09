Dallas police ask for help identifying woman in vehicle wanted in connection to deadly hit-and-run

Officers said a woman could be seen exiting the driver seat of a vehicle looking back at a man she just struck.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an August fatal hit-and-run.

According to DPD, officers were called to 5600 Botham Jean Boulevard at about 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Officers said a woman could be seen exiting the driver seat of a vehicle looking back at a man she just struck. Then, police said the woman got back inside her car and drove away without rendering aid to the man.

Officers said the man died from his injuries.

Friday, Oct. 21, DPD released the surveillance photo that captured the suspect’s vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Vehicle Crimes Detective Land at 214-671-0014 or kyle.land@dallaspolice.gov. Reference case number 151155-2022.