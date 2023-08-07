Dallas police searching for unknown murder suspect

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a suspect who reportedly shot three people Sunday morning, one of whom died from the injury.
Police said officers were called at about 8 a.m. Sunday to the 10500 block of Denton Drive.
Investigation determined individuals and unknown suspects were involved in a fight which escalated when one suspect fired their weapon and hit three victims, police said.
The victims left the location, police said, and one victim died at the scene. The two otheer victims were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the case to call Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214-671-3623 or by emailing john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov. Anonymous tips can also be sent into Crime Stoppers which could pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Those tips can be sent by calling 214-373-8477.