Dallas police searching for suspect who they say dragged officer, hit another cruiser during traffic stop

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect after an officer was dragged during a traffic stop near the Dallas North Tollway and Cedar Springs Road in central Dallas, officials said.

The officer is OK, Dallas police said. The suspect "took off while the officer had his foot on the floorboard of the truck, flinging him to the ground," sources said.

It all began around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Cottonbelt Avenue when Dallas officers conducted a traffic stop to arrest the passenger of the car for outstanding warrants, police said.

Police arrested the passenger, but when they approached the driver of the car, the driver started the car and accelerated, dragging and injuring the officer, police said. That officer was taken to a local hospital with what is believed to be non life-threatening injuries, police said.

However, while trying to get away from the scene, police said the driver hit another police cruiser. The officer in that vehicle only suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital, police said.