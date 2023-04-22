Dallas police searching for suspect after woman found dead in open field

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is searching for suspects after a woman was found dead Saturday morning in an open field.
Police say they were called to the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday where they found the woman dead.
Her cause of death has not been determined, police said. They are investigating the case as a homicide.
The victim's identity won't be released until notifications have been made, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information on the crime to call Detective David Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or email him at david.grubbsjr@dallaspolice.gov and reference case No. 067988-2023.