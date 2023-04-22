Dallas police searching for suspect after woman found dead in open field

Police say the woman's cause of death has not been determined. It's being investigated as a homicide.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is searching for suspects after a woman was found dead Saturday morning in an open field.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday where they found the woman dead.

Her cause of death has not been determined, police said. They are investigating the case as a homicide.

The victim's identity won't be released until notifications have been made, police said.