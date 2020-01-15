Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday.

A person crossing the street at 5300 S. Lamar Street was struck by a vehicle around 6:25 p.m. Jan. 11 in South Dallas, police say. The victim died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Officers say the suspect vehicle failed to stop and fled south on State Highway 310 toward Overton Road.

Dallas police released surveillance photos that captured the suspect vehicle, which is described as white four-door sedan.

If you have any information concerning this crime, you’re asked to call Detective J. Massey at 214-671-0012.

Dallas PD

