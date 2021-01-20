Dallas police searching for suspect in 23-year-old's shooting death

Dallas police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or at boz.rojas@dallacityhall.com in reference to case No. 229882-2020.

Dallas police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Christmas.

Police announced Wednesday they are looking for Roman Ramirez, Jr., pictured below, after a 23-year-old man was shot on Dec. 25.

Authorities said when officers responded to a shooting call around 9 p.m. Dec. 25, they found Jose Loera shot multiple times inside his vehicle at 4626 Bernal Drive.

He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

They allege Ramirez fled the location in a silver van. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or at boz.rojas@dallacityhall.com in reference to case No. 229882-2020.