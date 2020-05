The suspect had shot the woman through a door, she told police, before fleeing the scene.

Dallas police are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot a woman early Sunday morning.

The woman was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. She is expected to live, police said.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on the 8090 block of Leigh Ann Drive.

Police did not release any additional information about the suspect.