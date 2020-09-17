x
Dallas police searching for suspect after woman shot in CVS parking lot

The man was wearing a dark-colored shirt and shorts at the time, according to police, and he left the scene in a silver four-door car.
DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for a man who allegedly shot a woman while she was in a CVS parking lot. 

The woman was getting into her car at around 9 p.m. on Sept. 6 when a man shot her at the CVS on the 3000 block of Sylvan Avenue, police said. 

She was taken to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Amber Roman at 214-671-3659 or amber.roman@dallascityhall.com

