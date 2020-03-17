DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for a suspect they believe was involved in a deadly scooter crash Saturday.

Police allege Enrique Ortiz, 44, was driving a black GMC SUV when he hit a 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman who were riding a scooter around 8 p.m. Saturday. They were on the 2600 block of Matilda Street in Lower Greenville at the time.

Ortiz then allegedly drove away from the scene, according to witnesses.

The male scooter driver and the woman who was riding on the back were both taken to the hospital. The man, who has not been publicly identified, died at the hospital, police said.

The woman was conscious and is expected to survive.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ortiz, they are asked to contact Detective J. Massey or 214-671-0012 or Detective E. Knight at 214-671-0020.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477 at anytime with information.

