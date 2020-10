A man was pumping gas when the suspect jumped inside his car, police said.

Dallas police have found a 1-year-old baby that was inside a stolen car Monday morning, officials said.

The car was stolen while a man was pumping gas at the Fox gas station on the 3400 block of Lombardy Lane, police said.

A suspect jumped into the car and drove off with the baby inside, according to police.