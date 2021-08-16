Dallas police searching for shooter after man killed

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.

DALLAS — A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Dallas, and police are now searching for his killer, officials said.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on the 2700 block of Vilbig Road.

When they arrived at the scene, officers said they found the man lying in the middle of the street. He had been shot multiple times.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting and are unsure of the motive at this time. They are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.